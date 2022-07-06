ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Elfriede Heidner

Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has lost a beautiful and wonderful light that had shone so brightly for so many. Rita Elfriede Heidner passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of June 29, 2022, after a prolonged hospital stay due to complications from a fall in April. Rita (originally...

