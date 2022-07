Governor Pritzker is furious over the Highland Park shooting. He also called mass shootings a uniquely American plague. As he and other politicians rushed to the area to get their usual photo op and prattle on about the danger of guns, none of them mentioned the 68 people shot and eight killed on the streets of Chicago. They all agree “we” (always the euphemistic we) have to “do something” from the President on down.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO