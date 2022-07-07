Multi-car wreck in north Tulsa leaves one dead

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police is investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa.

The Tulsa Fire Department said one man died in the crash.

Authorities said seven vehicles, including a box truck, were involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North around 5 a.m. Thursday. The man pronounced dead was driving a pickup.

Another person is also injured, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

US-169 car crash A box truck and several cars were involved in a wreck Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.

