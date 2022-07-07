Are we in the aftermath of COVID?

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central El Paso County in east central Colorado Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 548 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Penrose to 7 miles west of Pueblo West to 8 miles west of Pueblo Reservoir, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir and Pinon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO