Donaldsonville, LA

Donaldsonville man dies from gunshot wounds sustained on Tuesday

By Pelican Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: One of the victims from this July 5 shooting in Donaldsonville is now deceased. Jacoby Smith, 23, of Donaldsonville. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Tuesday July 5, at...

Comments / 5

#$chillout?
2d ago

Sad! A town where most of people are related. Satan have captured so many young people. From the high to the Low.

