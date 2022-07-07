ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Former FBI Special to address July GOP Roundtable

By Pelican Post
 3 days ago

Sal Perricone, Former FBI Special Agent, Federal Prosecutor, Adjunct Professor and author, will be the featured speaker at the July Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, July 21st at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30...

