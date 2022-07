Greenwich Hospital is offering free events via Zoom: Mon., July 11, 5-6 p.m. a lecture by Josh Hajjar, RN, Trauma Coordinator and Veronica Bilenkin, consumer health librarian. They will discuss Preventing Summer Injuries; Wed., July 13, 7-7:30 p.m. a lecture by Jonathan Barliner, MD, orthopedic surgeon. He will discuss Not Your Mother’s Hip Replacement. Advances in hip replacement along with new techniques and technology make today’s procedure safer with shorter recovery and outcomes that last longer than even before. Register at 888/305-9253 or greenwichhospital.org/events.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO