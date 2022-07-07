ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

July's 'Buck supermoon' will look bigger and brighter than ever next Wednesday

By Brandon Specktor
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

July's full moon — nicknamed the Buck Moon — will charge across Earth's skies on Wednesday, July 13. The moon will reach its peak at about 2:38 p.m. EDT (18:38 UTC) on Wednesday, but the Buck doesn't stop here; the moon will appear bright and full on Tuesday and Thursday night (July 12 and July 14), as well.

Avid skywatchers may notice that the moon looks even larger and brighter than normal. That's because, for the third month in a row, the full moon will rise as a supermoon — or a full moon that occurs while the moon is around or at its closest point to Earth, also known as its perigee. This month, the moon reaches perigee at about 5 a.m. EDT (09:00 UTC) on July 13, just 10 hours before the full moon rises.

Supermoons can appear larger and up to 16% brighter in the sky than the average full moon, according to timeanddate.com . The last two supermoons were June's Strawberry Moon and May's full moon, the Flower Moon, which also featured a total lunar eclipse . Next month's Sturgeon Moon, which peaks August 11, will be the final supermoon of the year, according to the Farmer's Almanac .

Related stories

Photos: Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse stuns viewers

See spectacular lunar mission images in 3D (Photos)

Photos from the moon's far side! China's Chang'e 4 lunar landing in pictures

What's with these fishy, flowery moon names? Again, we turn to The Maine Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing Native American names for the full moons in the 1930s. According to the Almanac , various tribes living in what is now the northeastern United States dubbed the July full moon the Buck Moon, as it's typical to see young bucks sprout their first nubbins of antlers around this time of year. Modern cultures have since adopted the moon's Algonquin name.

The full moon occurs about once a month when the sun , Earth and moon align on an invisible 180-degree line. The moon's orbit is about 5 degrees different from Earth's, so it is usually a little higher or lower than Earth's shadow, enabling the sun's rays to illuminate the side facing Earth .

Originally published on Live Science.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Dinosaurs took over the planet because they could endure the cold, scientists say

Dinosaurs took over the planet thanks to their surprising ability to endure freezing-cold temperatures, ancient footprints have revealed. The dinosaur tracks, stamped into the sandstone and siltstone of ancient lake beds in the Junggar Basin of northwestern China, suggest that more than 200 million years ago, the reptiles had already adapted to survive the cold of the polar regions before a mysterious mass extinction event plunged the world into freezing darkness.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Large Hadron Collider switches on at highest ever power level to look for dark matter

The Large Hadron Collider has been turned back on today (July 5) and is set to smash particles together at never-before-seen energy levels. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator. Located at CERN near Geneva, Switzerland, the nearly 17-mile-long (27 kilometer) loop was fired up today after spending four years offline for upgrades. With these fixes completed, scientists want to use the gigantic accelerator to smash protons together at record-breaking energies of up to 13.6 trillion electron volts (TeV) — an energy level that should up the odds of the accelerator producing particles not yet observed by science.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Lunar Eclipse#Earth#Timeanddate Com
LiveScience

NASA spacecraft touched an asteroid, and the surface was 'fluffy'

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission unleashed an unexpected explosion when it touched down on asteroid Bennu in October 2020 to collect a precious sample to carry home to Earth. Mission scientists have described the dramatic sample retrieval, which led to surprising discoveries about the asteroid's nature, in two new studies. And the results aren't just intriguing: The researchers say that the findings might have implications for a possible future deflection mission, should the 1,640-feet-wide (500 meters) Bennu (opens in new tab) (one of the riskiest known near-Earth asteroids (opens in new tab)) ever threaten to impact the planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Mummified mystery pup that died 18,000 years ago was a wolf

A mummified pup discovered in Siberia is not a dog, new research finds. Rather, the cute-and-cuddly canine is actually a young wolf. In a new study aimed at understanding dog domestication, researchers analyzed the genome of the puppy, along with the genomes of 72 ancient wolves. The pup, which was found in the Siberian permafrost in 2018 and whose lineage has been debated ever since, was nicknamed "Dogor" and was fully intact, with pettable fur and unbroken whiskers. At first, scientists couldn't tell if the 18,000-year-old pup was a wolf or a dog, but the new analysis revealed that it was a wolf — and that it was not very closely related to the earliest dogs.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
LiveScience

Scientists dismiss Coyote Peterson's 'large primate skull' discovery as fake

A "large primate skull" was allegedly found in British Columbia by American YouTuber Coyote Peterson, according to social media (opens in new tab) posts (opens in new tab) he shared on Thursday (July 7). In those posts, Peterson wrote that he had hid the discovery "for several weeks" from government officials and any others who might "try to cease [sic] our footage" of the excavation. However, experts told Live Science that Peterson's claim is highly suspect and that secretly extracting and transporting animal remains across national borders may be illegal.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Explore the microscopic world with this student microscope, now $50 off

A cornerstone of any science lab, microscopes are now more affordable than ever, and offer plenty of additional features, too. Some offer LCD displays, while others, like this microscope kit from Bebang, offer a huge number of accessories, as well as the option to connect a smartphone to record what you put on the slide with a variety of magnification options.
AMAZON
LiveScience

GoFit Super Ab Wheel review

The GoFit Super Ab Wheel has given the OG GoFit range an upgrade. The super-wide dual treads and grippy rubber handles provide extra stability and traction to send this product soaring above entry-level ab wheels and firmly into our round-up for best ab roller on the market. This ab roller...
TECHNOLOGY
LiveScience

Why does ancient Egypt's distinctive art style make everything look flat?

In 1986, the band "The Bangles" sang about "all the old paintings on the tombs" where the figures they depict are "walking like an Egyptian." Though he was neither an art historian nor an Egyptologist, songwriter Liam Sternberg was referring to one of the most striking features of ancient Egyptian visual art — the depiction of people, animals and objects on a flat, two-dimensional plane. Why did the ancient Egyptians do this? And is ancient Egypt the only culture to create art in this style?
VISUAL ART
LiveScience

LiveScience

73K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy