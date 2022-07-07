ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Wesley Chapel, free food for early guests

Fast Casual
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken Salad Chick is launching a restaurant in Wesley Chapel, Florida, offering a drive-thru and patio dining at 25038 Wesley Chapel Blvd. The location marks Chicken Salad Chick's 31st restaurant in the Sunshine State. The company will celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, July...

www.fastcasual.com

