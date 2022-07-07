Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

An Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief charge and a one-year suspended sentence on a 1st Degree Arson charge. Johnson was also fined $1,285.
A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
A missing Lockridge woman was found dead after what authorities believe was prolonged exposure to the extremely hot weather earlier this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received word that 72-year-old Doris Dian Crocker reportedly left her residence and never returned. Crocker suffered from mild dementia and the heat index for that day reached 110 degrees.
There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A garage fire displaced the resident of a home in Cedar Rapids late Thursday night. Fire officials said crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Vinewood Lane NE at about 11:30 p.m. In a news release, officials said the homeowner smelled smoke...
A funeral Mass for Stephen R. Quinn, 77, of Durant, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wilton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Durant Cemetery. Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The Scott County Democrats are crying foul over children throwing water balloons at them during a Fourth of July parade. “On Sunday, as the Scott County Democrats walked in the annual Bettendorf Independence Day Parade, area radicalized right extremists made a show of intimidating and bullying our members,” the Scott County Democrats wrote. “The extremists claimed it was ‘all in good fun’ — which is exactly what bullies always say.”
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have removed a semi truck that crashed, blocking the southbound lanes of I-380 early Wednesday morning. The crash blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North Liberty, north of Forevergreen Road, for more than an hour. Emergency crews had a...
GRMC Foundation Board Directs Funds to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare Center in Grinnell. (GRINNELL, IA – July 6, 2022) On June 29, 2022, Jennifer Havens, CEO of UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC), and Donna Fischer, director of development of GRMC Foundation, presented a check in the amount of $13,511.80 to Capstone Behavioral Healthcare. Receiving the check was Julie Smith, center director, and Nicole Vermeer, office manager, at Capstone’s clinic in Grinnell. The donation will be used to help recruit and retain therapists at Capstone to ensure timely access to compassionate mental health care.
A resident of Monticello was recently the recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Award. Ken Rion, a volunteer at UnityPoint – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC), was unaware he had even been nominated for the honor. “Pam (Goodyear, Volunteer & Community Development associate) nominated me in February or March,”...
Paul Holdefer faced a worrying prospect. The University of Iowa graduate research assistant’s lease was set to expire July 25, a week before his new one began. He tried to negotiate a longer stay in his original apartment, “just to not be unhoused with all my stuff and my partner,” he said, “even offering to prorate rent above what the going rate was.” Weeks later his property managers emailed him back with a resounding no, claiming the carpet cleaning crew needed a full week to get into the apartment and clean, which stretched credulity. Days before he was kicked to the curb, his partner’s coworker said they could stay in his house while he was on vacation.
New Midwife Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. (Grinnell, IA – July 6, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) Clinic welcomes new midwife provider, Josie Rutherford, certified nurse midwife (CNM). She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Rutherford joins Elizabeth Tigges, DO and Zoe Zaret, MD in the Grinnell OBGYN Clinic practice.
Comments / 0