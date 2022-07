Some major stablecoins recently lost their peg with the U.S. Dollar, raising concerns amongst investors about their safety. Stablecoins are designed to always remain tied one-to-one to the U.S. Dollar, marketing them as relatively safe assets in an otherwise highly volatile cryptocurrency market. However, a number of prominent stablecoins have fallen like dominoes, either due to failures in their algorithmic mechanism or simply not having sufficient reserves to maintain their peg.

