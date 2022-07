ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An arrest made related to a string of June burglaries in Ithaca. 33-year-old Michael Thomas was arrested earlier today for his alleged involvement in four commercial burglaries from June 20th through June 29th. Police say Thomas committed the offenses at Mr. Tire, Ithaca Grain Pet Supply, K&H Redemption Center, and Papa John’s. He is facing four felonies. There is no indication at this time that Thomas is involved in any other recent burglaries in the area, but authorities say additional charges are expected.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO