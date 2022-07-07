ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Crews on scene of deadly multi-car wreck in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are on the scene of a deadly multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa. TFD said one person is dead.

A box truck and several cars were involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.

The jaws of life were used on at least one person to pull them from the wreck.

One lane remains open for southbound traffic while crews investigate scene.

US-169 car crash A box truck and several cars were involved in a wreck Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.

