Hamburg, IA

Summer School trip to Lewis and Clark Center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamburg’s summer school program hosted a field trip to Nebraska City’s Lewis...

point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Millard family recounts loved one lost to brain eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the IDNR closed the beach at Lake of Three...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Inmate returns to Lincoln corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate returned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday, the same day that she was reported missing. At about 5:50 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release that Rebecca Johnson, 37, did not report to her work assignment.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fifth-seeded Nebraska City upsets Hickman at Area tournament

AUBURN - In a game that lasted 3 hours, fifth-seeded Nebraska City Post 8 Juniors out-slugged two-seeded Hickman (Norris) en route to a wild and improbable back-and-forth upset in the first round of the B-1 Junior Area Tournament Friday night at Tushla Field. Trailing 8-6 in the top of the...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska applications open for emergency rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska residents who qualify for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance are encouraged to apply. Nebraska still has remaining funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The fund is used for people with eligible needs, such as assistance paying rent, back rent, and certain utilities. Funding is reserved...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We might be witnessing the end of an era. VFW posts in Omaha and across the country are closing their doors. VFW halls across the country were already struggling, then COVID hit and delivered a knockout punch. Over in Carter Lake at VFW Post 9661, there’s...
WOWT

Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Friday that three weeks of shows will be postponed including the show in Omaha. In a social post, he mentions taking care of himself, taking time to heal, and putting his mental health first after hitting a breaking point.
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln dog found after two years missing dies

A Lincoln family's sweet reunion ended with tearful goodbyes. After capturing the attention of local media, a black-and-white beagle mix named Spook died Friday evening. The beloved pooch appeared in the Lincoln Journal Star and other outlets after having been lost and returned to his family after two years. Spook,...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Has Another Death From COVID-19

The Lincoln – Lancaster County Health Department reports another death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90’s who was vaccinated and hospitalized. There were 163 new cases reported on Tuesday. Hospitalizations are at 35 with one patient on a ventilator. At-home test kits are available in the main...
LINCOLN, NE
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A storm rolled into Lincoln on Thursday night, bringing such fast and heavy rainfall that some streets flooded. At 27th and Superior Streets, first responders helped out after a car got stuck in the water. And one man told Channel 8 that the water in some...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations. “Wow, my whole floor is done for,” said Anthony. Anthony, a Benson Tower resident, in February used a shirt to sop...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Omaha area more than 4 times higher than last July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Assistant coach to leave Nebraska basketball team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Assistant Coach Armon Gates is leaving the Nebraska basketball team to become the assistant coach at Oregon. Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Gates’ decision on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE

