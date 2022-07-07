ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

House Republican leader McCarthy to headline South Carolina GOP’s top fundraising gala

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is headed to South Carolina later this month to keynote the state Republican Party’s annual fundraising gala. McCarthy, the longtime congressman from California who will likely succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if Republicans, as expected, win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm...

fox40jackson.com

Slate

Democrats Are Headed for a Disaster With Unfilled Judicial Vacancies

At the end of his first year in office, President Joe Biden’s staff rightly trumpeted the fact that he had nominated and confirmed a historic number of judges at the start of his first term in office. After decades of Republicans outpacing Democrats in focus on the courts, it was welcome news. But today, as terrible decisions from the Supreme Court offer a stark reminder of the importance of the judiciary, we face a tough reality: even an historic pace has not been enough to keep up with the rate of judicial retirements, and President Biden and Senate Democrats are on track to leave more than 60 judicial vacancies open at the end of this year. With the possibility looming that Republicans may retake the Senate, we know that leaving any vacancy open in January could well mean letting a newly empowered Mitch McConnell blockade them, just as he did President Barack Obama’s picks, from Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination to dozens of lower court nominees.
Axios

Republicans plot vengeance on Jan. 6 committee

Key House Republicans are threatening to subpoena records of the Jan. 6 committee if the GOP retakes the majority next year — an escalation of the party's effort to undercut the investigation's findings. Why it matters: Fresh talk of 2023 subpoenas, following last week's vivid testimony by former White...
Daily Mail

Republican Rep. James Comer asks Janet Yellen AGAIN to hand over any suspicious international bank transactions associated with Hunter Biden and accuses Treasury of running 'cover' for the first family

Republican Rep. James Comer, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, is again demanding that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen turn over documents relating to suspicious international bank transactions linked to President Joe Biden's family. In a letter sent to Yellen on Wednesday and obtained by DailyMail.com, Comer accused her...
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
AOL Corp

With pressures mounting, Biden thinks GOP will make his midterm case for him

Little is going President Biden’s way as the summer lull sets in before the crush of midterm elections. Gas prices are up; his approval rating is down. A conservative Supreme Court majority is hacking away at his agenda by abolishing federal abortion rights and undermining environmental protections meant to curb climate change. His own party is losing patience, fearing that any chance of consequential change while Democrats control Congress is vanishing.
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mike Pompeo
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Ousting Greg Abbott Are Getting Better

A new UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke slowly cutting into incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott's lead without the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade being factored into the data. The poll of 1,200 registered Texans conducted between June 16 and 24, largely before...
Business Insider

Brett Kavanaugh was forced out of a DC restaurant by protesters amid anger at SCOTUS overturning Roe v Wade

Protestors chased Brett Kavanaugh out of a Washington DC restaurant. The restaurant said "unruly" protestors "harassed" Kavanaugh and other patrons. Protestors have demonstrated outside the homes of justices after the Roe v. Wade ruling. Protestors held a demonstration outside a Washington D.C. restaurant after getting word that Brett Kavanaugh was...
