ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice? Top 100 Financial Experts of 2022

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans turn to experts to get financial advice, and they're getting this advice from a variety of sources, including books (20%), podcasts and radio shows (23%), social media (19%), blogs and websites (45%), TV shows (15%), news columns (20%) and popular financial figures (33%).

Advice: Dave Ramsey on the Right Way To Become a Millionaire
More Advice: Mark Cuban on the Importance of Doing Your Investing Homework

GOBankingRates analyzed "best of" lists and other rankings to determine the best of the best in each of these categories. Here's a look at the top 100 financial experts of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24W3n7_0gXYMIIe00

Top Authors

The GOBankingRates survey found that 24% of Americans have bought books on personal finance or money advice in the last year. Here's a look at the most popular authors in this category:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOkAU_0gXYMIIe00

Top Radio and Podcast Hosts

According to the GOBankingRates survey, 23% of Americans have subscribed to a podcast on personal finance and money advice in the last year. Here's a look at the hosts of the most popular money podcasts and radio shows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMNK3_0gXYMIIe00

Top Social Media Influencers

Social media has become an increasingly popular place to get financial advice, with 72% of Americans saying they would be willing to follow advice from social media. Here's a look at some of the biggest names in personal finance on the various platforms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyyzQ_0gXYMIIe00

Top Blog and Website Founders

Nearly half of Americans (45%) said they go online to get personal finance advice. These blog and website founders are some of the most trusted in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYBCv_0gXYMIIe00

Top TV Personalities

Fifteen percent of Americans get their money advice from television, with 4% citing it as their primary source for financial advice, the GOBankingRates survey found. Here's who Americans are watching:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFTon_0gXYMIIe00

Top News Columnists

Here's a look at the top financial columnists of 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDp2n_0gXYMIIe00

Top Popular Figures in Finance

Thirty-three percent of Americans look to people with name recognition when seeking advice, and 80% said they would follow money advice from a popular mogul or influencer. Here are some of the biggest names in the industry that Americans rely on for money advice:

Methodology: GOBankingRates reviewed the following rankings to identify the experts that America is getting its money advice from: NYT Bestsellers on the Monthly Business List for March 2022; Amazon Bestsellers in the Personal Finance category as of March 15, 2022; Spotify Top Shows in the Business and Technology category as of March 15, 2022; Apple Podcasts Top Shows in the Business category as of March 15, 2022; Talkers 2020 Heavy Hundred - Top Ten; FOX Business Network's top-rated programs of 2021; CNBC's Popular Shows list; Time's Best Finance Podcasts of 2021; NYMag's Best Personal Finance Books According to Money Experts; CoinTelegraph's Top 100 People in Blockchain and Crypto; and GOBankingRates' 51 of the Biggest Money Influencers on TikTok and YouTube. Additionally, to account for prominent voices in print media, GOBankingRates identified key columnists at seven of the nine most widely circulated daily newspapers in the U.S., according to 2020 data from Alliance for Audited Media and made available by Cision. For each expert with a work that received one of the above accolades, GOBankingRates found information on their other media projects, their Twitter handle and follower count, their Instagram handle and follower count, and a professional summary. GOBankingRates maintained our roundup's focus on personal finance, so some works in the above rankings were excluded due to being broadly about habits, health, mindset, etc.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice? Top 100 Financial Experts of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farnoosh Torabi
Person
Stig Brodersen
Person
Kai Ryssdal
Person
Ramit Sethi
Person
Suze Orman
Person
Lori Greiner
Person
Tim Ferriss
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advice#Fifteen Percent#Fast Money#Americans
Joel Eisenberg

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.
GOBankingRates

How Much is Lori Greiner Worth?

Lori Greiner is an American inventor, investor, jewelry designer, philanthropist, author and TV personality who is known as The Queen of QVC and the Warm Blooded Shark from her tenure on ABC's hit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
167K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy