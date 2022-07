ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers came back but once again couldn’t complete the comeback as they lost to the St. Cloud Rox 6-3 from Mayo Field. For the second straight night the Rox took an early lead. They scored three in the first inning, two of which came on a Charlie Condon (Georgia) two run double. With it 3-0 St. Cloud the Honkers chipped away. They scored their first run of the game in the third on a Tyler White (Long Beach State) sac fly. They put up unearned runs in the fifth and sixth to tie the game. Dario Gomez (Nevada) doubled and scored on an error in the fifth and Zach Meddings (Coastal Carolina) crossed the plate on another error in the sixth.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO