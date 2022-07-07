ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

Recapping the Fremont County Summer Day Camp Series

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids in the Kitchen Day Camp, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Fremont County, was held June 15 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Twenty-five kindergarten – third graders attend for a full day of learning in the kitchen, crafts, and outdoor activities. Participants learned about the importance of...

KETV.com

Millard family recounts loved one lost to brain eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the IDNR closed the beach at Lake of Three...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WW2 pilot laid to rest in southwestern Iowa Friday

SHENANDOAH, Iowa — Iowans paid tribute to a World War 2 hero on Friday. Army Air Force pilot Hugh Conklin Bell was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. in Shenandoah, Iowa. The graveside service included military honors put on by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
SHENANDOAH, IA
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
redoakexpress.com

Morrison hired as county IT director

Montgomery County has secured its new IT director. The supervisors announced at the June 28 meeting they had hired Sonia Morrison to take over the position vacated by Jim Scott in May. Morrison said she has an extensive history in handling IT services both with the Clarinda School District and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County beef plant project offers shackle space

(Glenwood) -- Officials with a proposed Mills County beef processing plant hope to lure more local producers to the project. October is now the projected groundbreaking date for the Cattlemen's Heritage beef processing plant. And, company officials announce a program selling guaranteed shackle space for 10 years at the proposed 1,500-head-per-day facility. Chad Tentinger is the project's lead developer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Tentinger says the company has about 350,000 spaces available at the plant, which is expected to process about 400,000 head of cattle per year.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Shawn Mendes postpones concert at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Friday that three weeks of shows will be postponed including the show in Omaha. In a social post, he mentions taking care of himself, taking time to heal, and putting his mental health first after hitting a breaking point.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Red Oak fire department sent to local business

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials investigated reported smoke at a local business late Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were sent to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at 1205 North Broadway shortly before 4:20 p.m. following the sound of an explosion and a report of smoke inside the building. Store officials evacuated the business as a precaution. Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported nothing showing. And, no issues were detected after firefighters deployed the department's aerial truck to check the rooftop HVAC system. Law enforcement on the scene reported an odor of smoke and possible light haze within the structure. But, a check of the building's breakers, water heating system and cooling system found no indications of malfunctioning or failure of equipment. Fire crews remained on the scene for more than a half-hour, but turned the structure back to management, advising them to call if anything changed.
RED OAK, IA
KGLO News

Two $50,000 Powerball tickets set to expire soon if unclaimed

CLIVE — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two Powerball tickets worth a combined $100,000 which will expire soon. Spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the tickets were purchased at a Casey’s in Council Bluffs and a Kum & Go in Stuart. “They each matched for the white balls and the red Powerball on the night of their drawing to win at that price level. And then they’ve been sitting out there for months,” she says.
CLIVE, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports rollover, power pole crash

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a one-vehicle accident that caused a power outage. Cass County deputies responded July 3 at 1:50 a.m. to the crash in the Buccaneer Bay area. Investigators say 20-year-old Brock Moscato failed to negotiate a curve and struck a power pole, which snapped...
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 29 through July 7. Justin Parker, 40, of Adair, was arrested July 7th on warrants for Violation of Probation. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Brianna Long, 18, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn woman charged with drug possession

AUBURN – Brenda Sue Allen, 53, of Auburn is charged with possession of Clonazepam and methamphetamine on June 21. An arrest affidavit says a Nebraska state trooper pulled her over for following too closely on Highway 75 and found illegal drugs during a search.
AUBURN, NE

