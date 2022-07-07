ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Moving toward irrelevance

By Contact Us
hamburgreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football is changing. And fast. If all of what we are hearing is true, then we are all in one big race toward two super conferences, those being the Big 10 and the SEC. Are those titles even accurate anymore? Is anybody going to get all that fired...

www.hamburgreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy