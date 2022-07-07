Moving toward irrelevance

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO