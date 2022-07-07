Moving toward irrelevance

College football is changing. And fast. If all of what we are hearing is true, then we are all in one big race toward two super conferences, those being the Big 10 and the SEC. Are those titles even accurate anymore? Is anybody going to get all that fired...
As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever.
The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment.
Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose.
Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […]
The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There's smack talk abound at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. Players who are teammates during the regular season have turned against one another for Sunday's contest. Even the coaches — Becky Hammon and James Wade — and their young sons have gotten in on the trash talk.
Ahead of the All-Star break, Chris Goforth handed out his midseason awards for the Braves, and now, we want yours!
Who gets your vote MVP, Best Pitcher, Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, Rookie of the Year and Biggest Surprise? Let us know below!
Comments / 0