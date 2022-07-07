ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, IA

Sidney softball tops Riverside

By Contact Us
hamburgreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sidney Cowgirls softball team picked up a 13-2 win over...

www.hamburgreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Football Adds Kenneth Merrieweather to '23 Class

'23 Detroit King Athlete Kenneth Merrieweather visiting Kinnick Stadium on April 23, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com) Iowa's big recruiting weekend at the end of June yielded just one verbal commitment while it was happening. Indianapolis offensive lineman Trevor Lauck pledged on that Sunday. Since the gathering, the event is steadily bearing...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

An Ottumwa woman won a $30,000 prize recently, according to the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Natalie Rivas won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Adventure” scratch game. Rivas purchased her winning ticket at Fine Liquor & Tobacco on Albia Road in Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, IA
Sidney, IA
Sports
City
Riverside, IA
City
Griswold, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Riverside, IA
Sports
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba investigated at southern Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

No One Injured in Cedar Rapids Garage Fire

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- No one is injured after a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 11:30pm Thursday. The Fire Department says the roof of the garage was on fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage to the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cedar Rapids Pride Festival is Saturday

CR Pride will be holding the Pride Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. 3rd Street SE will be closed for the event between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Additionally, a “No Parking/Tow Away” zone will be enforced...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
cityofmarion.org

County Home Road/Alburnett Road Roundabout to Close on July 7

On Thursday, July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Linn County will be closing the roundabout at the intersection of Alburnett Road and County Home Road to install mountable curbs. The project is expected to take one day. Emergency personnel have been notified and will continue to have access if needed.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Iowa State Patrol performed over 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend

Cedar Rapids, IA- The Iowa State Patrol says it performed over 4,000 traffic stops over the 4th of July weekend. According to a post on Facebook, ISP said that the stops were a part of Operation C.A.R.E (Combined Accident Reduction Effort). C.A.R.E is a national program designed to bring together all state-level law enforcement agencies to reduce traffic accidents.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Mills County beef plant project offers shackle space

(Glenwood) -- Officials with a proposed Mills County beef processing plant hope to lure more local producers to the project. October is now the projected groundbreaking date for the Cattlemen's Heritage beef processing plant. And, company officials announce a program selling guaranteed shackle space for 10 years at the proposed 1,500-head-per-day facility. Chad Tentinger is the project's lead developer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Tentinger says the company has about 350,000 spaces available at the plant, which is expected to process about 400,000 head of cattle per year.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have removed a semi truck that crashed, blocking the southbound lanes of I-380 early Wednesday morning. The crash blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North Liberty, north of Forevergreen Road, for more than an hour. Emergency crews had a...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy