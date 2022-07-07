Sidney softball tops Riverside

(Glenwood) -- Officials with a proposed Mills County beef processing plant hope to lure more local producers to the project. October is now the projected groundbreaking date for the Cattlemen's Heritage beef processing plant. And, company officials announce a program selling guaranteed shackle space for 10 years at the proposed 1,500-head-per-day facility. Chad Tentinger is the project's lead developer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Tentinger says the company has about 350,000 spaces available at the plant, which is expected to process about 400,000 head of cattle per year.
