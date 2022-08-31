ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TikToker Is Calling This Acne Treatment the ‘Best Thing Ever’ After Clearing Cystic Acne Within a Week

By Elizabeth Denton
 5 days ago

When it comes to acne, it’s easy to treat a little whitehead that pops all. All you really have to do is put a pimple sticker on it. Blackheads are equally treatable with a pore-unclogging BHA serum. But those deep, painful, under-the-skin breakouts? Without a trip to the derm for a cortisone injection, they’re tough to get rid of. Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment is here to help. Its formula targets even the deepest pimples, like the hormonal ones you get during PMS. The worst.

Here’s how it works. The formula contains 2 percent salicylic acid , a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) derived from willow bark. It’s stellar at penetrating and unclogging pores, killing acne-causing bacteria on the spot. Salicylic acid also helps clear whiteheads and blackheads thanks to its exfoliating power. Any skin type can use it — and should — but those with combination and oily skin will find it especially helpful for controlling excess oils.



Working with salicylic acid is a plant-based phytosteroid that reduces redness and hydrates for that quick overnight relief. There’s also what the brand calls “Amino Acid Technology” to calm irritation. To ensure all the ingredients don’t just rub off your skin, the formula also contains an invisible film-forming polymer to hold all the actives in place.

And the results are in. TikToker @ lalaluvbeauty tried the treatment on “very congested, deep set acne” on her cheek. After one day, she noticed a major difference in the size and said it was looking “a lot better.” She shows each day in the video, finishing at day five when her acne is barely noticeable. “This is unreal,” she says. “Best thing I’ve ever used, hands down.” You love to see it.

Now, if you have cystic acne , you know there’s no long-term quick fix. But this formula can tone down redness, flatten pimples and overall make your skin feel a lot more comfortable. Used day and night, you’ll also see long-term effects. In Murad’s study of 33 participants over two weeks, a whopping 88 percent said the treatment “calms and soothes acne bumps.”

Since salicylic acid can be a bit drying, especially on those with normal or dry skin , be sure to always follow up the treatment with an oil-free moisturizer that hydrates without clogging pores. And never forget to add sunscreen if using it during the day. Head to Murad’s website to grab this new acne fighter today.

