WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of three missing teens that were reported missing from Garden City were spotted in Wichita, according to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD). On Tuesday, GCPD posted on Facebook that 16-year-old teenagers Taylor Criswell, Lucia Hernandez, and Lauren McQuigg, were reported missing. They were last seen on June 29, and they were last seen leaving the Juvenile Detention Center on 507 W. Santa Fe St. in Garden City without permission.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO