The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department this morning released the name of the victim of a single vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning. 46 year old Matthew P Howell of Le Mars died of injuries suffered in the accident. The Sheriffs Department says Howell was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He apparently lost control while driving north on county road K64, east of Le Mars. The vehicle went into a ditch, rolled several times, and came to a rest on a fence line. Howell was fatally injured in the crash.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO