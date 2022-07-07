You Can Find Out All You Need to Know About Someone by the Way They Close Their Hand

Terryn

If you are looking to find out more about a person, just get in a fist fight with them.

Okay, maybe you shouldn’t go that far. Although it may sound like you are asking for a fight, let’s start by asking them to make a fist.

You’re probably wondering how in the world the type of fist someone makes can tell you anything about them, right? Well, a recent article claims that there are three types of fists people make and each means something specific.

According to the article, these are the three fist types and their meanings:

Type A

Staff Photo

This fist means that you are a gentle person. Apparently, because the thumb “rests” on the side, it means that you are emotionally understanding, sensitive, compassionate, and considerate.

Furthermore, it means that you are on both the creative and introverted sides. All in all, you are a person who truly cares for other people.

Type B

Staff Photo

This is the first of “talent, charm, and charisma.” Obviously, this would mean that you are more of an extrovert and fly by the seat of your pants. You are typically up for anything and hold nothing back. That is, except for your lack of trust in other people.

Type C

Staff Photo

This is the fist of an introvert. It says that you prefer to be by yourself mainly because you don’t like the fake façade others put on. Because of this, you can’t stand it when people enter your personal space and interrupt your peace. However, what you long for is someone to have a deep and meaningful conversation with.

One word: wow. What do you think of these descriptions? According to the article, it’s all about the placement of the thumb. Honestly, I think this is the right concept. But I don’t think it’s for the same reasons.

You see, my interpretation is a little different. I don’t quite have an explanation for each type of fist. What I do know is that you probably won’t get very far in a fist fight with type A and you’ll probably end up with a broken thumb with Type C.