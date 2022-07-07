ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Boudin Could Run Again – And Win

By David Greenwald
Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco, CA – When the Vanguard spoke with ousted DA Chesa Boudin last week, he Chesa Boudin told the Vanguard that he is definitely considering running again. One of the big points he made is that unlike Larry Krasner who was able to defeat an opponent in 2020, Boudin did...

