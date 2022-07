BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s production of crude oil and natural gas has inched upward in recent months, putting it among the top states for month-to-month gains. The state’s producers extracted an average of 103,000 barrels of oil per day in April, up 4.3% from a 99,000 barrel-per-day average in March, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The April figures are the latest statistics available.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO