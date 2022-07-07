ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The M2 MacBook Air is gonna kick ass and here’s why you should get one

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt WWDC, Apple unveiled the all-new redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip. However, the company did not specify when the new laptop will hit stores. Instead, it only said that the laptop will be going on sale in July but didn’t give us an actual release date. Well, the company...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

The four best Android phones in 2022

Android was designed to give people more choices. With Android, you can choose your carrier, phone, and even the applications that run on your device. Android is also built to be open—so you can take advantage of the latest innovations and features from anywhere. The Android operating system has taken over the smartphone market by storm.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best tablets for 2022: Which should you buy?

Tablets are great for working and playing on the go, and the market has become more diverse over the last few years, offering you a variety of options to choose from. But with so many options available, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, you can see...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Laptop#The Macbook Air#Pocketnow Video Of The#Adorama
AOL Corp

The best 4th of July laptop sales: 21 picks from Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo and more!

How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured over the last two years? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived with the July 4th laptop deals. Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on brands like Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo — on laptops in every price range. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale this weekend. Scroll on down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon for Half Price

Whether you have returned to the office or are working from home, upgrading to a new laptop can help increase your productivity and performance. If you're getting by with an outdated laptop that's lost a step or two, check out these discounted Lenovo laptops and two-in-one convertibles. You'll find the...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Youtube
Digital Trends

The iPhone SE (2022) vs. Galaxy A53 camera test doesn’t go as you’d expect

Samsung or Apple? It’s a common question among tech fans, and there’s never an easy answer. Here, we’ve got two of the brand’s most popular devices facing off against each other in a camera shootout, but instead of putting the most expensive models into battle, it’s a pair of far cheaper ones — the Apple iPhone SE (2022) and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 news: Here’s everything we know so far

We’re less than three months away from the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup. We expect the iPhone 14 to be introduced in September of 2022, and rumors suggest we could see a redesign, the biggest camera update in years, and more. Head below as we round up all of the iPhone 14 rumors so far.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

HTC's bizarre Android hardware strategy has culminated in a tablet no one asked for

HTC may mostly be out of the Android business. It instead focuses mostly on its virtual reality hardware and establishing the metaverse-like “Viveverse” surrounding it. HTC is still releasing a new Android device every once in a while, be it last year’s Desire 21 Pro or last month’s Desire 22 Pro. Now, the company has revealed another device. It’s a tablet called the HTC A101, and it’s running Android 11 in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple releases MagSafe cable in new colors to match M2 MacBook Air

Apple is now taking preorders for a USB-C to MagSafe charging cable, made in four colors to match the new M2 MacBook Air. Alongside opening up preorders for the new M2 MacBook Air -- and its shipping date instantly slipping back -- Apple has also added a matching new cable. The 2m color USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable costs $49.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

New magnetic sleeve is a perfect fit for M2 MacBook Air

Got a new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air in need of some stylish protection? WaterField Designs just unveiled its new Magnetic Laptop Sleeve. It’s custom-fitted to that ultralight laptop. The sleeve, made of waxed canvas in four color choices, offers serious protection, too. And if you preorder one soon enough,...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

STOP — Don’t buy a laptop, tablet, or anything this weekend

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock — and who are we to judge, it might be quite comfy — you’re probably aware that Prime Day is happening on July 12 and 13. In case you weren’t aware, this is one of the biggest sale days of the year, where you’ll find everything from the latest tech to small appliances for sale, with some great Prime Day deals around.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Galaxy Watch 5 leak gives best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches

3D renders of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, have appeared online thanks to leaker Evan Blass and 91Mobiles, a month ahead of their expected launch in August. The renders show the two watches from every angle, and line up with other leaked details about the two devices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Touch ID might soon come to an Apple device you least expect

If you’ve ever wished for some sort of biometric authentication system on the Apple Watch, you’re not alone. Apple engineers, too, are imagining ways to put the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the Apple Watch. At least according to a patent application, that is. Contents. Why put Touch...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You might be able to edit photos directly in Microsoft Edge soon

The Microsoft Edge browser might one day allow users to edit photos directly from the right-click option online. Currently, the feature is an A/B testing option that can be downloaded for the latest Microsoft Edge Canary update once it becomes available. Redditor Leopeva64-2 shared their experience with the feature on the website, showing how it opens a built-in editor in the browser, allowing you to edit images before saving them to your computer.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy