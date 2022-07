Detectives assigned to the Street Crimes Unit observed a passenger of a Nissan Pathfinder engaged in what they felt was drug activity. After observing a traffic violation, a motor vehicle stop was conducted on the Nissan. As a result of the MV stop, Luis Rojas-Ramos and Blanca Mota were placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute. A five year old child was sleeping in the backseat throughout the MV stop. The child’s parent responded to the scene to pick up the child and DCP&P was notified. Luis and Blanca were charged and released on summonses. Several MV summonses were issued to both defendants.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO