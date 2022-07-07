Eyewitness News Thursday morning

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
A RESTAURANT worker has died after catching fire while cleaning a crowded restaurant in Sydney. Prajjwol "PJ" Sama Shrestha, 24, was cleaning the restaurant floor at On Sunset Lebanese restaurant in the western district of Parramatta last month when a spark ignited from the cleaning product he was using. According...
Northern MI crash injures 4 people after SUV hauling jet skis blows through stop sign: MSP. Four people are recovering from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening near Higgins Lake, state police said.
HARING TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – A Northern Michigan man is facing a long list of charges after Michigan State Police found him sleeping in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend with meth in his car. Randy Lee Smith of Manton has been charged with one count each of...
A family in Georgia wants answers after a 4-year-old boy died during a swim lesson. Israel "Izzy" Scott was an exuberant kid who loved the Black Panther superhero, dinosaurs and playing with his siblings, ages 11, 3 and 16, according to his parents, Dori and Walt Scott. Izzy was excited...
A 911 operator in Pennsylvania is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly failed to dispatch help to a woman who needed medical assistance. Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was charged in the 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54. Ms Kronk bled to death a day after her daughter told the dispatcher that without help, "she's going to die."
A police officer and a suspect were both killed in a shooting on Detroit's west side, authorities said Wednesday night. The officer was fatally shot at about 7:40 p.m. local time after police responded to a report of shots fired. Police then came upon a suspect who had exited a building armed with a gun, according to the Detroit Police Department. Four officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him multiple times.
SERIAL killer John List murdered his entire family and went on the run for 18 years after erasing himself from every photo in the house. The leafy town of Westfield, New Jersey was rocked to its core on December 7, 1971, when the bodies of three children and two women were discovered in a 19-room mansion.
