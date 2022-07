President of baseball operations John Mozeliak says that pitching will be the priority at the trade deadline for the St. Louis Cardinals. While many outside observers have clamored for the St. Louis Cardinals to begin pursuing pitching upgrades, the organization has preached patience. Jack Flaherty should be back shortly after the All-Star break while Steven Matz is getting closer to returning off the Injured List. That should give the rotation much-needed life and depth.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO