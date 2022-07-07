ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 8 to July 10

By Jenna Jones
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of the shortened week, it's already time to plan the weekend. With that small victory in mind, the holiday did not slow St. Louis down when it comes to planning out great events for just about everyone you can think of. Check out the picks for the weekend, and then...

www.riverfronttimes.com

KMOV

‘Karen’s Diner’ coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A different type of dining experience will be popping up in the St. Louis area soon. “Karen’s Diner” will be opening a location in South City. It claims to be the place to embrace your “inner Karen.”. In a description, the restaurant...
FOX2now.com

Ultimate ice cream collab, see the Ultimate STL Milkshake

ST. LOUIS – What do you get when Sugarfire, Chicken Out, and Hi-Pointe Drive-In get together with Ronnie’s Ice Cream?. You get the Ultimate STL Milkshake. All four of these businesses are getting together to offer a special milkshake that is oh so St. Louis. You can get this milkshake for just one day. National Ice cream Day is on Sunday, July 17. 25% of the sales will be given to St. Louis Bike Works.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gateway Arch announces free summer events

ST. LOUIS — From yoga, an astronomy series, to a puppet program, coffee with a ranger and more, the Gateway Arch National Park has a variety of free events open to the public this summer. “Discover the history and significance of Gateway Arch National Park and enjoy all aspects...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Best tacos in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – You might not have to travel too far in the St. Louis region for some Mexican food, but that might be different for some entrees that people like to taco-bout. While recent studies have praised St. Louis for its barbeque and fried chicken, foodies can also score some tasty tacos. The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “Who has the best tacos?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Family Tradition Has Made Adriana’s a Hill Mainstay

Dianna Guimbarda remembers the exact moment she and her sister, Suzanne Miramonti, hatched their plan to open Adriana’s on the Hill. It was a pleasant evening, and the pair were sitting on Miramonti’s front porch with their mother, the eponymous Adriana. They’d just found out that a corner restaurant on the Hill was for sale, and Miramonti enthusiastically suggested they go in on it together. Guimbarda had other thoughts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Torrey Holliday Is ‘King’ of St. Louis Hip-Hop Videos

Torrey Holliday bummed a ride from his grandfather to shoot his first music video. Holliday was 17 at the time, living with his aunt without a car and attending Hazelwood West. He wasn’t a professional videographer by any means. He was just a kid whose cousins wanted to rap — and Holliday volunteered to shoot their video. He ordered a camera off of Amazon, bought a $5 manual and watched music video tutorial videos on YouTube during shift breaks at Subway.
KMOV

Local photography business accused of being a wedding day nightmare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local photographer Whitnie Wagster is accused of doing bad business. Customers said photoshoots meant to capture precious memories turned into a disaster and ruined their special day. “I don’t have all of the getting ready pictures. I don’t have all the pictures of walking down...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Greek restaurant in Clayton to close

CLAYTON, Mo. — A family-owned Greek restaurant in Clayton will close its doors permanently after service Saturday, its owners announced on social media. Katerina's Greek Restaurant said Monday in a Facebook post, "Dearest friends. We are sorry to announce Katerina's Greek Restaurant will permanently close at the end of day Saturday July 9th. It's been our pleasure to serve you and your family and friends."
CLAYTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Contemporary Art Museum Banners Highlight North St. Louis Heroes

A series of eight vibrant banners hang along the west facade of the Contemporary Arts Museum (3750 Washington Avenue, 314-535-4660) along North Spring Avenue. Each pair of banners honors a St. Louis hero as well as the neighborhood he or she hails from. There’s James “Cool Papa” Bell, a star...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

St. Louis Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

For breakfast, St. Louis is a city with many options. Looking for places to have a good breakfast is easy, but to find the restaurants offering the best breakfast in St. Louis, I had to do some eating!. What I look for in a breakfast place is good takes on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: July 8-10

Celebrate all things sausage, attend the opening of a new restaurant or bike for ice cream this weekend. “We’re celebrating summer and all things sausage at our 1st annual Wurst Festival. Enjoy Saturday in the Biergarten with SAUSAGE, beer, polka, and lots of ridiculousness. We’ll be serving up a delicious variety of sausages from the local G&W Meat Co., and will definitely have a STEIN HOLDING CONTEST or two. Admission is free. Come have the wurst time with us!” Starts at 2pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Newly Announced: Moneybagg Yo, Amanda Shires, Murphy's Law and More

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: June 2022

June was a busy month in the St. Louis restaurant scene. With hot weather came plenty of new concepts to keep cool; Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice opened across the river, and in Chesterfield, there's a new Shake Shack location that includes a drive-thru for fast service. Eckert's Farms added both a performance venue and bar in the Cider Shed, as well as a new shop for donuts and custard, and at St. Louis' City Foundry STL, STL Toasted is now open – the city's first concept dedicated to toasted ravioli.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The “Toklahoma” was voted Best Burger in the St. Louis area

The people have spoken and they have voted the TOKLAHOMA burger as the best burger in St. Louis, so what exactly is this Toklahoma burger and where can you get one asap?. According to the readers of stlmag.com, they have chosen the Toklahoma Burger from Hi Point Drive-In as the reader's choice winner for the best burger in St. Louis this year. The Toklahoma beat out two other finalist burgers from Joey B's and Mac's Local Eats, on the website they say...
FOX 2

Beloved chimpanzee at Saint Louis Zoo passes away

ST. LOUIS — A beloved 29-year-old chimpanzee at the Saint Louis Zoo has died, the zoo announced Friday. The chimp named Mlinzi was euthanized after experiencing advanced heart failure. She had received treatments for cardiac disease since 2014, but her condition worsened within the last 48 hours. The zoo...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
point2homes.com

5 Flagstone Lane, Saint Peters, Saint Charles County, MO, 63376

Lovely curb appeal is just the beginning. This ranch home features a new roof, gutters, downspouts & gutter guards, a new garage door as well (2021). The brick front, covered front porch, & custom landscaping make you want to hit the brakes for a closer look. This updated & well maintained property includes new engineered wood floors on most of the main level. The living rm. features a slate tile entry, crown molding lots of natural lighting from the newer windows. It features an updated Kit. with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances & ceramic tile flooring. The master bedrm. suite includes a updated half bath. There are 2 additional bedrms on this level serviced by the updated hall bathrm. The LL amenities include a large Rec. Rm, 2 additional rms with closets for sleeping/office areas. Another full bath & large laundry area. The lg level fenced backyard has a gate & a stamped concrete patio, its perfect for those outdoor gatherings. Don't miss the huge oversized 2 car garage.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mandarin House, a Beloved St. Louis Institution, Has Closed

Yet another longtime St. Louis dining institution has gone dark: Mandarin House (8004 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-427-8070), one of the foundational names in the area's Chinese restaurant scene, has closed. A source with knowledge of Mandarin House's operating status and who wishes to remain anonymous confirmed the closure to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

