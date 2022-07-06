WPD’s Second Chance Thursday helps community clear traffic warrants and more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, July 7, the Wichita Police Department will be hosting its famous Second Chance Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the AMAC Building, 903 S. Edgemoor Room 809 .

Second Chance Thursday is all about assisting anyone who has a traffic warrant, probation violation, and/or notice to appear with the City of Wichita. Both the City Court and DMV will be present to help members of the community set up a new court date and/or clear their warrants.

Traffic warrants up for discussion include driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, speeding, and parking violations. DUIs are not included. Information on how to obtain your license back if it is suspended or revoked will also be available.

KS International Driver’s Ed-Español will be there to assist with driver’s licenses for members of the community that speak Spanish.

All other criminal warrants are still bookable.

If you want to know if you have a Municipal Court warrant, call 316-268-4611 .

For more information regarding Second Chance Thursday, email lkimrey@wichita.gov .

