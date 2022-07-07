ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

CURVE TAKE FIRST GAME IN AKRON

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

Altoona beat Akron, 6-3 last night in the first game of their series. The Curve’s Aaron Shackelford followed up Jared Triolo’s...

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

CURVE FALL TO AKRON ON SATURDAY

AKRON, OH. – Blake Sabol and Aaron Shackelford combined for back-to-back RBI-doubles in the ninth inning, but the Curve rally fell short on Saturday night as Akron defeated Altoona, 7-3, at Canal Park. The Curve rallied with two outs when Sabol knocked home his 37th RBI of the season...
AKRON, OH
wccsradio.com

ALTOONA SPLITS DOUBLE-HEADER WITH AKRON

In the minor leagues, Altoona split a double-header with the Akron Rubber Ducks, losing game one 8-3 but taking game two 6-5 in eight innings. In game one, Aaron Shortridge gave up two runs on two hits in two innings to start, but Brad Case had a bad game in relief, giving up six runs on seven hits in four innings to take the loss. Blake Sabol and Matt Frazier had the only hits in the game.
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Altoona, PA
City
Akron, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Homer, OH
Akron, OH
Sports
CBS Boston

Boston Renegades playing in Women's Football Alliance title game

REVERE - A professional football team from Massachusetts will be playing for a championship this weekend and it's not the New England Patriots.The Boston Renegades will play the Minnesota Vixen Sunday in Canton, Ohio for the national championship of the Women's Football Alliance.The Renegades won the last three titles and beat the Vixen in last year's championship game. It's the fifth straight season the Renegades have been in the title game.The Women's Football Alliance is a professional full-contact, tackle 11-on-11 league that started play back in 2009."For us to be playing tackle football it's something tremendous and to be in the city of champions, whether you're talking about the Celtics or the Patriots or the Boston Renegades, we're just upholding the legacy that's already been set," Renegades wide receiver Adrienne Smith told WBZ-TV.The game is at 2 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on ESPN 2. They are heading there in style. Robert Kraft is lending the Renegades the Patriots team plane for their flight to Ohio Friday. 
BOSTON, MA
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron under curfew again...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 8th:. Relatives of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, arrested in Akron protest. Akron community leaders condemn Akron P.D. over response to peaceful protests. Loehmann quits police job in Pennsylvania after protests of his hiring. Ohio bill would allow pregnant people to sue over...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Doubleheader#Curve#Rbi
cleveland19.com

About 50 Jayland Walker protesters, vehicles blocked roads in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers responded to several residential neighborhoods Thursday evening after vehicles and protestors blocked roads, police said. According to Akron police, there were up to 50 people and as many cars in the area of W. Exchange Street and Stadelman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Weekend concerts in Akron moved from Lock 3 to Goodyear Theatre amid downtown protests of Jayland Walker police shooting

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma, beware - Twinsburg’s experience shows golf course clubhouses are money pits

Concerning the $4 million Cuyahoga County Council members are considering giving Parma for a new golf course clubhouse and community center: They might want to call residents of Twinsburg to see how well the city-owned multimillion-dollar Gleneagles Golf Course clubhouse/restaurant/event center has been going for them since it was built. The golf course clubhouse facility has never been profitable and is supplemented by the city’s general fund by hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly.
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has once again issued a curfew for downtown Akron from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which they said will remain in effect until another order is issued lifting the curfew. In a release from the city, they said that for the purposes...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron issues another curfew amid protests over Jayland Walker’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron has put another curfew in place for the city’s downtown amid protests over the death of Jayland Walker. The order, signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan, prevents residents from being out between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will be in effect until further notice. Horrigan had dropped curfews earlier in the week. The move comes after seven people were accused late Wednesday of failing to disperse and other charges.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy