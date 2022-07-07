CURVE TAKE FIRST GAME IN AKRON

REVERE - A professional football team from Massachusetts will be playing for a championship this weekend and it's not the New England Patriots.The Boston Renegades will play the Minnesota Vixen Sunday in Canton, Ohio for the national championship of the Women's Football Alliance.The Renegades won the last three titles and beat the Vixen in last year's championship game. It's the fifth straight season the Renegades have been in the title game.The Women's Football Alliance is a professional full-contact, tackle 11-on-11 league that started play back in 2009."For us to be playing tackle football it's something tremendous and to be in the city of champions, whether you're talking about the Celtics or the Patriots or the Boston Renegades, we're just upholding the legacy that's already been set," Renegades wide receiver Adrienne Smith told WBZ-TV.The game is at 2 p.m. Sunday and can be seen on ESPN 2. They are heading there in style. Robert Kraft is lending the Renegades the Patriots team plane for their flight to Ohio Friday.

