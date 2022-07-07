Jersey City Man Charged for Assaulting Women and Children at Public Swimming Pool

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A New York woman has been charged for allegedly altering a check that was written by West Morris Central High School, police said. According to police, the woman intercepted the check, which was to pay for a sporting event that had taken place in New York, and changed the amount from $350 to $4,800 which was eventually deposited and then withdrawn at a bank in New York, police said.

