Two Shot in Frederick Expected to Survive

The Montgomery County Department of Police- Financial Crimes Section is investigating a series of fraudulent events that occurred between Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and Friday, June 3, 2022, involving senior citizens between the ages of 70 and 90-years-old. This crime is known to law enforcement as the “grandparent scam.” Detectives have released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO