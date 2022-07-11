Every Thor: Love and Thunder cameo, listed and explained

Thor: Love and Thunder reunites all the usual suspects, from Taika Waititi's Korg and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie to Chris Hemsworth's Thor, of course. It also welcomes back a bunch of Marvel faves, including Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, and introduces new characters, too – each sure to delight comic book diehards and MCU fans, and played by either a big Hollywood name (or, well, the children of its adult leads).

The Guardians of the Galax y rock up towards the beginning, as well, so you'd be forgiven for not catching some of the movie's more blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos. There's a lot going on. To help out, we've highlighted every major surprise appearance below. It should go without saying that there are major spoilers for all the Thor: Love and Thunder cameos ahead, so click away now if you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to know anything in advance.

Every Thor: Love and Thunder cameo *spoilers ahead*

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

Kat Dennings returns as Dr. Darcy Lewis, Jane Foster's assistant at Culver University in Thor and Thor: The Dark World . Darcy's last MCU appearance was in WandaVision , when S.H.I.E.L.D. hired her to investigate the supernatural phenomenon occurring in Westview thanks to Wanda's magic. In Thor: Love and Thunder, she visits Jane in hospital after a round of chemotherapy, bringing her snacks and telling her to rest and look after herself.

Stellan Skarsgård as Erik Selvig

Dr. Erik Selvig was formerly a professor of theoretical astrophysics at Culver University and a consultant for S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers. A renowned scientist and colleague of Jane Foster's father, he took Jane under his wing at the university and worked alongside her. He has a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder when he video calls Jane after her chemotherapy treatment to say he hasn't had any breakthroughs in the lab when it comes to helping her fight her Stage 4 cancer. He was last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron , though was confirmed to have been snapped in Avengers: Endgame .

Matt Damon as Actor Loki

Reprising his role from Thor: Ragnarok , Matt Damon returns as an actor playing Loki in a dramatic performance for tourists in New Asgard. This time, though, he has more than one scene, as he reappears during the Asgardian panic as they ponder how to deal with the fallout of Gorr's attack.

Sam Neill as Actor Odin

Matt Damon's Loki is joined by Sam Neill as Odin, Loki and Thor's father, a role he also played in Thor: Ragnarok. Neill recently appeared in another major blockbuster, Jurassic World Dominion , reprising his famous Jurassic Park role.

Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor

Luke Hemsworth (the real-life brother of Chris Hemsworth) plays Thor in the Asgardian production alongside Matt Damon's Loki and Sam Neill's Odin. Luke is best known for his main role in the still ongoing series Westworld.

Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela

Melissa McCarthy joins the other actors to play Hela, Thor and Loki's sister and the goddess of death, in the New Asgard production. The play recounts the events of Thor: Ragnarok, when Hela tried to seize control of Asgard.

Ben Falcone as the director

Melissa McCarthy's real-life husband Ben Falcone plays the director of the Asgardian play. He previously directed McCarthy in movies like Thunder Force, Tammy, and The Boss.

Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif

Lady Sif is a warrior from Asgard and a good friend of Thor's. While on the Guardians of the Galaxy's ship, Thor notices a distress call from her after she is attacked by Gorr, the God Butcher, and loses an arm. Thor takes her back to New Asgard. She appeared in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and was killed by Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

Stephen Murdoch as Miek

Stephen Murdoch returns to voice Miek, a Sakaaran warrior who was first seen in Thor: Ragnarok when he was forced to fight in the Grandmaster's Contest of Champions. After escaping from the Grandmaster, he joined Thor, Korg, and the rest of the Asgardians as they made their way to Earth to build a new home in New Asgard. Miek is seen taking minutes on a whiteboard as Valkyrie addresses her people after the children are kidnapped by Gorr.

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Russell Crowe has a scene-stealing turn as Zeus, the ruler of the gods, as he leads a meeting at Omnipotence City that Thor, Jane, Valkyrie, and Korg sneak into. When Thor asks for his help to take on Gorr, the God Butcher, Zeus refuses and tries to hold them as prisoners. A fight ensues, and Thor appears to kill Zeus before stealing his lightning bolt and escaping with the others. However, the mid-credits scene reveals that he is still alive – and he wants revenge on Thor.

Daley Pearson as Darryl from Team Thor

Thor's former roommate from the 'Team Thor' series of shorts makes his cinematic debut in Love and Thunder. He can be seen as a tour guide and generally pottering around New Asgard helping out King Valkyrie. Maybe he'll finally ask the God of Thunder for his long, long overdue rent.

Jenny Morris as New Asgard citizen

New Zealand musician Jenny Morris appears in the movie as a resident of New Asgard. Morris was formerly a member of the band The Crocodiles, before embarking on a solo career. She had two top-five hits in Australia: "She's Got To Be Love" and "Break in the Weather".

Simon Russell Beale as Dionysus

Simon Russell Beale plays Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and festivity, who's present at Zeus' meeting in Omnipotence City. Beale is a decorated stage actor who has also appeared in movies including Into the Woods and The Death of Stalin , as well as TV shows like Penny Dreadful.

Taika Waititi as Ninny of the Nonny

Ninny of the Nonny is the god of the Kronans, the rock-like race of beings that Korg (also voiced by Waititi) belongs to. He is one of the gods present at Zeus' meeting at Omnipotence City. Waititi directs the film, and also plays Ninny's subject Korg.

India Hemsworth as Love

India Hemsworth, the daughter of Chris Hemsworth, plays Gorr's daughter. It's her death in the movie's opening scene that starts Gorr on his god-killing frenzy, and he ultimately uses his one wish at Eternity to bring her back to life. Weakened by the Necrosword and dying himself, Gorr asks Thor to look after her. The movie ends with Thor parenting and going into battle with Love, as she is now known. For more, check out our explainer on whether Thor has a daughter in the comics.

Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth as Young Thor

Chris Hemsworth's twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, played a younger version of Thor in flashbacks seen at the start of the movie when Korg is telling the story of Thor's life.

Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi's kids as New Asgard kids

This movie really is a family affair – Jane Foster actor Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi's real-life kids play some of the children of New Asgard who are kidnapped by Gorr in order to lure Thor to the Shadow Realm.

Brett Goldstein as Hercules

The Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes show Zeus plotting revenge on Thor for humiliating him and nearly killing him during the meeting at Omnipotence City – and he wants his son, Hercules, to do it. Hercules is a brand new addition to the MCU, played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, and his cameo was kept tightly under wraps before the movie's release. Find out more about the character in our guide to Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder .

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Idris Elba returns as Thor's good friend Heimdall, the all-seeing former guard of Asgard's Bifrost Bridge. Heimdall was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but he appears in Thor: Love and Thunder's post-credits scene to welcome Jane to Valhalla. His legacy lives on, however – his son, Axl, who has inherited his father's abilities, helps Thor and co. to find the kidnapped kids of Asgard in the Shadow Realm. Will he return in Thor 5 ? We await confirmation that a sequel is on the way.

