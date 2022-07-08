Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes: How many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Wondering whether there are any Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes? You're in the right place. Taika Waititi's latest Marvel movie has two extra tags following the surprisingly brief runtime of Thor 4, and both have big implications for the MCU's future. In other words, they are not to be missed.

Planning a toilet break and wondering when those scenes come? Below, we go deeper into when to expect the two after-credits moments. And if you're back home already and want a bit more context on what just happened (and we really don't blame you) then we have a spoiler section after the spoiler warning. Here's what you need to know about the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes.

There are two Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes. The first one comes after the stylized credits featuring all of the major stars and cameos. The second scene arrives about four minutes later after the full credits have finished rolling. You're going to be waiting a few minutes for this last one, but it's worth it – this isn't just a weird, meta joke like in the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits.

Now comes the fun part: deciphering what these mean. So if you’ve already seen the movie, read on to take a deeper look at these post-credit sequences. But a word of caution – we’ll be getting into heavy spoiler territory as we discuss MAJOR Thor: Love and Thunder plot details from here on out.

Still here? Great, that means you’ve seen Thor 4’s post-credits sequences. And there’s a lot to get into…

The first scene comes after the main stylized credits. It reveals Russell Crowe’s Zeus survived Thor’s earlier attack with the Lightning Bolt – and he wants revenge. The scene takes place back in Omnipotence City where Zeus is being fussed over by his attendants. While they treat his wound, he makes a speech to someone off-camera about how superheroes have become the new Gods. "It seems to me that being a God used to mean something," he says. "Now people just want superheroes, when did we become the joke?"

He vows to teach them a lesson before the camera shifts around to who he’s speaking to. Here, we get our first glimpse of Hercules in his resplendent golden armor. The hero had been mentioned earlier in the film when Thor had discussed who would be at Omnipotence City with Korg, Jane, and Valkyrie.

But, this is the first look we get at the new MCU character – with Brett Goldstein playing him. Ted Lasso star Goldstein’s casting hadn’t previously been announced so it’s a huge secret that Waititi and the Marvel team managed to keep quiet. (Find out more in our guide to Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder.)

We don’t see very much of him, but he looks set to play a big role in the MCU’s future. Hercules has been set on a path of vengeance against Thor by Zeus so it's likely the pair will encounter each other again. This might happen in a potential fifth Thor film, which Kevin Feige recently discussed.

Hercules is a big part of the Marvel comics. He’s heavily based on the Hercules of Greek mythology, who is the son of Zeus and shares a similar backstory to the myth. As such, he has all of the usual abilities of an Olympian God, including superhuman strength, durability, speed, reflexes, stamina, and endurance.

He has appeared as part of the Avengers run of comics since 1964, as well as landing his own limited series runs in the late nineties and early 2010s. However, Hercules most commonly appeared in the Thor comics, where he usually acted as an aide to the God of Thunder.

While it’s likely the MCU will draw on this background, it seems Goldstein's version may be being set up as a potential villain. We’ll have to wait to see if Feige or any of the actors reveal more about what role he’ll play in the MCU.

The second post-credits scene comes right at the end. This one clarifies Natalie Portman’s Jane ended up in Valhalla after she died in Thor’s arms. The scene begins when she arrives through the gates of afterlife and is greeted by Heimdall (Idris Elba). He thanks her for helping look after his son Astrid – or Axl, after the Guns 'n' Roses singer, as he prefers – while she looks on with wide eyes. It’s a fitting end for Portman’s Jane who appears happy and healthy and can finally rest after her battle with cancer. (We have a guide to everyone who dies in Thor: Love and Thunder in case you missed some of those other deaths.)

It’s not clear if this is the last we’ll see of Portman’s Foster. The door is open for her to potentially appear in visions or afterlife scenes. If not, it serves as a fitting farewell to the beloved character in the MCU. It's also nice to see Heimdall. He was killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War and we hadn’t seen any more of Elba’s gatekeeper since.

We get one final post-credits present of sorts. Following the end of the Valhalla scene, it’s confirmed that "Thor will return". No more context is given, but it's a great indication that we’ll see Hemsworth back as the God of Thunder some time soon for a potential Thor 5.

