When will Thor: Love and Thunder be on Disney Plus? Estimated streaming release date

As Thor: Love and Thunder's box office run fizzles out, eyes are inevitably drawn to its arrival on Disney Plus.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder releasing on Disney Plus?

While we don't have an official Thor: Love and Thunder streaming release date just yet, we've done our best to estimate when it might arrive on Disney Plus. To use some recent Marvel movies as examples, Eternals arrived on the streamer 70 days after its theatrical release, while Black Widow dropped 90 days after arriving in cinemas (though the movie was simultaneously available on Disney Plus but for a $30/£20 additional fee). However, Disney's most recent theatrical release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , arrived on Disney Plus only 48 days after it first arrived on the big screen. Another big release, Pixar's Lightyear , also arrived on Day 48. A pattern, it seems, is emerging.

That 48-90 day trend leaves us with a pretty big window, but it does narrow things down a bit. As Thor: Love and Thunder was released on July 7, 48 days would take us to the likely release date of August 24. At the other end of the window, 90 days from July 7 is October 5. Chances are, the movie will arrive on Disney Plus in late-August or September.

