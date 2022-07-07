ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Learn how to protect your garden from critters with the DEM

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will be hosting the free program Wildlife Solutions: Vegetable Vandals on Tuesday, July...

www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

DEM, R.I. Saltwater Anglers Association warn of toxins from catching smooth puffer fish

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management Division of Marine Fisheries and the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association are warning through a press release of receiving increased reports of anglers catching smooth puffer fish in Rhode Island waters. Puffers belong to the family Tetraodontidae, which is comprised of around 120 known species. Smooth puffers have a fairly significant range in the western Atlantic Ocean from New England and Bermuda to Argentina, though it’s more common in southern waters.
FDA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had to dodge some windy weather early on the 4th of July weekend but were able to put together some successful trips later in the weekend. They have seen a nice new slug of fluke show up on the grounds, with better numbers of fish of all size classes. There is still no shortage of scup and sea bass on the half day and full day trips as well, so action remains steady. The wind forecast looks perfect for the weekend, so be sure to book a trip before they fill up!
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Critters#Dem#The Harmony Library#Deer Program
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
KINGSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 9

Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 9. 🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell caught up with Al Ducharme, a Cranston native, who will be inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame on July 23. Read the interview. 🌊 When Casey and Nick Sanginario discuss their wellness centers,...
Boston

New England has 5 of the most ‘magical’ island getaways in the U.S., according to Country Living

They are all "bucket list-worthy" destinations. Travelers seeking an epic island getaway need not leave the country or even the region, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 30 most magical island getaways in the U.S. and included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Bailey Island, and Rhode Island’s Block Island.
MAINE STATE
Valley Breeze

Rock out(side)

If you’re a local live music fan, summer in Rhode Island is tough to beat. Almost every night of the week has something to offer, with a wide variety of music tastes represented. Many of our area communities are hosting free outdoor summer concerts in the coming weeks, with everything from rock to folk, R&B to Zydeco. Here’s a look at some of the local schedules in our coverage areas.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island's electric vehicle rebate program starts on Thursday

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s electric vehicle rebate program begins on Thursday. The program seeks to incentivize individuals and organizations to switch to electric vehicles. The McKee administration says rebates would be worth $2,500 for new electric vehicles or leases and up to $1,500 for used electric vehicles. Rhode...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy