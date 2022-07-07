Learn how to protect your garden from critters with the DEM

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had to dodge some windy weather early on the 4th of July weekend but were able to put together some successful trips later in the weekend. They have seen a nice new slug of fluke show up on the grounds, with better numbers of fish of all size classes. There is still no shortage of scup and sea bass on the half day and full day trips as well, so action remains steady. The wind forecast looks perfect for the weekend, so be sure to book a trip before they fill up!

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO