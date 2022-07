Rosamond Danielson was a respected suffragist, World War I worker, and philanthropist from Putnam Heights, Connecticut. At the turn of the twentieth century, when debate still existed about how much public influence and involvement women should have, Danielson fearlessly fought the status quo. She directed the Windham County suffrage campaign and became involved in various other causes—from home front mobilization to fundraising in support of female education. Her dedicated spirit, strong commitment to improving the lives of Connecticut’s citizens and institutions, and effective leadership skills allowed her to gain a prominent reputation as a key local activist in many cities and towns throughout the state.

