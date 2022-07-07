ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

One More Thing: The work behind the fireworks

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time of year, public enthusiasm and the long-revered tradition of celebrating the nation’s founding combine to fill the local skies with fireworks. July 4, Independence Day, and the days before and after it are punctuated by the whoosh and crackle of aerial rocket displays, the roar and thump of...

www.valleybreeze.com

providencedailydose.com

New ‘Guide To RI Vintage’

A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cardi family holds funeral for matriarch Marion Cardi

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends held a funeral mass for Marion Cardi Saturday morning. The mass was held at St. Mark Church in Garden City. "[Marion Cardi was] one of the nicest people on the Earth - very caring, very giving and just a downright nice person," Raoul Holzinger, a friend of the Cardi Family, told NBC10. "She'll be missed tremendously."
CRANSTON, RI
North Providence, RI
Valley Breeze

Evelyn L. Zifcak – Burrillville

Evelyn L. Zifcak, 94, of Burrillville, passed away peacefully July 5 at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Pascoag, R.I. She was the daughter of the late John and Alice Whitaker Gartland. She was born in January of 1928 in the Western Hotel, located in the village of Nasonville, R.I. Where she grew up.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Eyewitness News

Old mill burns in Norwich on Friday morning

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - An old mill burned in Norwich on Friday morning. According to police, a local business employee noticed a fire at the Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of the city. The call came in around 5:15 a.m. The Norwich Fire Department and...
NORWICH, CT
Valley Breeze

Ida L. Farnworth – Lincoln

Ida L. (Gartside) Farnworth, 90, of Lincoln, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Edward J. “Joe” Farnworth. Ida courageously fought pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Fred...
LINCOLN, RI
ricentral.com

‘That’s what we do in West Warwick:’ Levesques to take over route of injured Cowesett Pizza driver, donate tips

WEST WARWICK — For around 25 years, residents of West Warwick have been opening their doors to Rob Geoffroy. A longtime employee of Cowesett Pizza, Geoffroy is well known around town. And when a recent injury sidelined Geoffroy for an indeterminate amount of time, community members began stepping up to help the man who’s been delivering their meals for the last two and a half decades.
WEST WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 9

Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 9. 🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell caught up with Al Ducharme, a Cranston native, who will be inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame on July 23. Read the interview. 🌊 When Casey and Nick Sanginario discuss their wellness centers,...
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Viva Fall River Looking for Tourists to Take 5 off 195, Visit Pop-Up Shop

Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

1 Firefighter transported to hospital after East Greenwich fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Greenwich on Saturday morning. The fire happened on Crestridge Drive before 11 a.m. Providence Canteen and Cranston Air Supply were on the scene according to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association’s...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Crash in Charlestown traps people in SUV

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — An SUV crashed Wednesday night in Charlestown, trapping people inside. The SUV crashed near Post Road and Kings Factory Road at about 8 p.m. Three ambulances arrived at the scene to assist the four occupants of the SUV, at least two of whom were trapped.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WTNH

Norwich fire crews respond to structure fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich fire units responded to a large house fire early on Friday morning. Officials stated that just after 5 a.m., they received a 911 call from a local business reporting a structure fire at Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich. The fire department was dispatched […]
NORWICH, CT

