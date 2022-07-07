Lapierre: 'Hats off to town officials'

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO