Vienna, VA

Vienna plays host to first naturalization ceremony

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe citizenry of the United States increased by more than a dozen on July 2, as Vienna hosted its first-ever naturalization ceremony. The event, presided over by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was part of a Liberty Amendments...

USA and Alexandria Birthday Celebration Moved To July 10

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Due to inclement weather, the City of Alexandria will celebrate its 273rd and the USA’s 246th birthday on Sunday, July 10, at Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St.). Admission is free. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Scheduled activities will go on as planned, including:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Departing Vienna Band director lauded for efforts

A long commute to and from Anne Arundel County, Md., has prompted Cornelius Young to give up his post as music director for the Vienna Community Band, but he leaves with good memories of the group and the town. Young, who has been with the band since October 2014, decided...
VIENNA, VA
Schools & Military, 7/7/22 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Asma Abdulkader of Oakton earned a doctorate in pharmacy, Eunhye Joo of Oakton earned a doctorate in pharmacy and a master of science degree in pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine, Ye Ji Kwon of McLean earned a doctorate in pharmacy, Madeleine Moore of Vienna earned a doctorate in pharmacy, Tara Nguyen of Vienna earned a doctorate in pharmacy and a master of science degree in pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine, Ashleigh Cresswell of McLean earned a master of science degree in physician-assistant studies, Kylie Wingate of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing, Eleanor Ennis of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing and Josephine Vaccaro of Oakton earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice during recent commencement exercises at Shenandoah University.
GREAT FALLS, VA
Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Alexandria Virginia

Alexandria is a city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. In the year 2010, the population of the place was 139,488. And in the year 2020, the population increased to 160,200. The estimated population of this city has increased to 1% annually since 2010 on an average scale. It is located along the western bank of the Potomac River. This city is about 7 miles or 11 km south of downtown Washington, D.C. As with the rest of Northern Virginia and Central Maryland, the modern city of Alexandria is influenced by the U.S. capital. Five of the most amazing places to visit in Alexandria, Virginia to get inspired for your next trip. Look at Places to Visit in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
City
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City of Alexandria birthday celebration postponed due to weather

Alexandria, VA (7News) — You'll have to wait a little longer to see the fireworks for the City of Alexandria's birthday celebration. On Saturday, Diane Ruggiero, the Deputy Director of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities for the City of Alexandria announced on 7News that the birthday and fireworks event was postponed until Sunday, July 10.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Dates set for Fairfax 4-H Fair at Frying Pan Park

“Better than ever” is how officials describe the upcoming 2022 Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival, which will run Aug. 4-7 at Frying Pan Park in the Herndon area. “You and your friends and family can enjoy carnival rides, games and food trucks on the farm, learn about the Fairfax County 4-H youth-development program and more,” officials said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fast-food chain America’s Best Wings takes flight in Vienna

America’s Best Wings, a national chain of chicken wing restaurants, launched its first Fairfax County location today (Friday). The fast-food company’s latest franchise opened to customers around 11 a.m. at the Cedar Park Shopping Center (262 Cedar Lane SE, Suite E) in Vienna. The soft opening precedes plans for a more formal introduction to the town next week.
VIENNA, VA
For sale: Famed Upperville estate visited by George Washington

Upperville's storied Llangollen estate and horse farm is on the market with an asking price of $27.5 million. Built in 1795, the property in western Loudoun County has hosted the Marquis de Lafayette, George Washington and actress Elizabeth Taylor, among other glitterati. Retired Morgan Stanley executive Donald Brennan and his wife Patricia currently own Llangollen and its 1,100 acres.
UPPERVILLE, VA
Avril Haines
Jordyn Jones
These 11 Things to Do in Vienna Make it the Perfect Day-Trip Destination

In the shadow of Tysons Corner skyscrapers, this community has a small-town feel on Independence Day and everyday. Vienna sits in the shadow of its bigger neighbor Tysons Corner. But don’t let the town’s low profile fool you: Its cornucopia of shops, events, and restaurants make Vienna a worthwhile day-trip destination. The town was founded when the W&OD railroad established a depot here in 1859, and the little red caboose is an enduring landmark in the heart of town. Three years after the Civil War, local Black leaders opened the first public school for African American students. To learn more, visit the historic Freeman Store & Museum, a white clapboard building that operated as a general store and hotel.
VIENNA, VA
Washington Monument evacuated after reports of 'weird' odor

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Monument was evacuated Friday after a report of a "weird" odor, National Park Service officials confirm to 7News. The monument was evacuated as a precaution around 3:30 p.m.. Officials said it was a not a gas leak, but they are still investigating for the source.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Parks And Recreation#First Naturalization#The U S Constitution
Here’s Where to Find Authentic Sushi in Northern Virginia

If you’re looking for the best roll, check out one of these highly-rated sushi restaurants. Sushi fanatics know there’s nothing like the perfect roll — fresh fish, perfectly sticky rice, garnishes, and sauces that achieve the right balance of sweet, salty, and spicy. But not all sushi is created equal, and fantastic sushi can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, the Northern Virginia area is ripe with amazing options to choose from and we’ve rounded up a few top picks for great sushi in the area. At each of these establishments, you’ll be sure to find the perfect sushi roll and more, like great service, fresh ingredients, and other delectable Japanese dishes for those who seek to mix it up every once in a while.
VIRGINIA STATE
This Volunteer Firefighter From Ashburn Is Competing for Miss USA

We sat down with the newest Miss Virginia to discuss what is was like to win the crown, how she became a firefighter, and how she is preparing for the Miss USA competition. 23-year-old Ashburn native Kailee Horvath just won Miss Virginia USA 2022, but it’s just another item on her résumé: She’s also a volunteer firefighter, medical assistant, and fitness instructor.
ASHBURN, VA
Peach Picking Near DC: 10 Great Pick-Your-Own Farms

It's summertime and the pickin' is easy—peach picking, that is! July and August are the months to go peach picking near DC because the fruit is ripe and ready to be enjoyed. Many farms in Virginia and Maryland also offer other fruits in the summer like berries, nectarines, plums, and more. Throw in some fun extras like petting zoos, playgrounds, and jumping pillows and you've got the perfect summer day at the farm for the whole family.
VIRGINIA STATE
7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC

