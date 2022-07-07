ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders star Louisa Lytton shares honeymoon pictures after postponing wedding three times

By Grace Morris
 3 days ago

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton, who played Ruby Allen on the soap, has finally tied the knot with her partner Ben Bhanvra in Florence, Italy after postponing the wedding three times.

The EastEnders star announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a series of photos with the caption: “Wedding done, Honeymoon activated. Just trying to navigate a 10-month-old in 40-degree heat 💒❤️🥂.”

The snaps show Louisa posing by some beautiful architecture in Florence and dining at numerous restaurants with their baby Aura. They also enjoyed some Italian street food, before the couple shared a touching moment where Louisa beams as Ben kisses her on the head with her wedding ring on show.

The loved-up couple have had a long wait to finally walk down the aisle after they got engaged in February 2019, but numerous delays because of Coronavirus meant that they had to push back their date many times.

They had originally planned to get married in 2021, however it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic so they had restrictions on the amount of guests they could invite.

Louisa then decided to scrap their plans altogether and replan due to the arrival of their daughter Aura in August last year.

She told OK! at the time: “We've canceled the wedding altogether now. We've decided to scrap the whole thing and start again with our plans.

"We're going to have the baby and focus on that and then get married once we're ready.

"We'd already postponed it twice and the wedding we were going to have is massive — we had nearly 200 people."

But she later added: "We will get married but when everything is relaxed and people feel safe. I wouldn't want people to feel on edge."

Then Louisa got coronavirus and was forced to reschedule the date once again.

After their time had finally come, Louisa once again announced the news on Instagram, sharing pictures of her and Aura soaking up the sun along with the caption: “Two years in the making... Let’s finally go get married @bennnyy__ 💒❤️ here’s to every covid bride finally getting down that aisle 🥂 #MrsB.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

