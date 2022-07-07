ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photography cheat sheet: low light photography

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Low-light photography is an enchanting genre, capable of producing images that are unrivaled in their emotive power. The deep shadows, directional lighting and strong, cool color bias can either be unnerving or tranquil, depending on how you approach the creative process.

Low light can give unique image styles that are impossible to create at any other time of day – unlike in daylight hours, the foreground can often be brighter than the sky after the sun has set.

Of course, shooting with low levels of ambient light can make it tricky to get the right exposures. As good as the best cameras for photography now are at capturing photons and converting these into an electrical signal, they still have their limitations. Let's look at how you can use your camera equipment to its full potential and achieve stunning photos in the hours of darkness.

Don't forget to scroll to the bottom of this page and save our low-light photography cheat sheet for some at a glance tips when it comes to shooting in darker scenes.

A ‘correct’ exposure isn't always the best option

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnQJN_0gXX5Jbk00

(Image credit: Michel Dogniaux)
Key tip: work at wide apertures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bkD5_0gXX5Jbk00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Working in low light intensities is a great time to use your lens’ wider aperture settings. This is practical, but there are also creative reasons to make use of low f-numbers. Use a standard 50mm lens or a wider 35mm optic with an f/1.4 maximum aperture, and shoot from a low perspective to show a fall-off in focus, as the eye moves into the frame. Closer working distances will also make the most of this shallow depth of field, reducing background lights to attractive blurred highlights.

One of the biggest mistakes new photographers make when shooting low-light images is their choice of exposure. Many will look at their images and wonder why they lack the drama of the scene as they remember it. The likely reason is that exposure is too bright.

When shooting a dark scene you’re likely trying to capture this dark atmosphere, while maintaining digital information where required. Leaving the camera to choose a ‘correct’ exposure will make the scene unrealistically bright, lowering contrast and making it difficult for the viewer to identify when in the day the frame was taken.

Once you have metered the scene, use negative exposure compensation until the real brightness is reflected in the tonality of the photograph.

Which camera metering mode is best in low light?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4krz_0gXX5Jbk00

(Image credit: Future)

Low light and night photography sometimes poses a challenge to a camera’s exposure metering systems, and this is because the extremely high contrast can make it difficult to read and produce an exposure that maintains detail in all areas.

You can set yourself up for success by choosing the best camera metering mode. If you need a refresher, our camera metering modes at a glance can help there.

Spot metering is an advisable choice in street scenes with extreme local brightness gradients. Place an AF point near a highlight, such as a street lamp, to hold information in all but the brightest zones, then use exposure compensation accordingly. Partial metering is best for natural landscapes with flatter contrast.

Download our low-light photography cheat sheet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XP2N_0gXX5Jbk00

Here's our cheat sheet, previously found in Digital Photographer magazine. Why not download the image and save it to your phone's camera roll for later? (Image credit: Future)

Read more

Photography cheat sheets
The best professional cameras
What are the best camera lenses to buy?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Ghostly flying birds win World Landscape Photography competition

Landscape photography is enduringly popular, and having the best camera for landscapes (opens in new tab) will certainly help you to take a winning shot. The World Landscape Photographer was founded in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, and it's a contest that aims to raise money for the environment as well as give amateur and professional photographers a platform to showcase their work. Landscape photographer Nigel Danson is the mind behind the award, and his love of the land shines through.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Photography#Future Plc#Cheat Sheet#Lenses
komando.com

23 funniest optical illusions actually worth sharing with a friend

Optical illusions are like visual magic. They can amuse, confuse and even teach you a little about yourself. If you’re in the mood for a laugh, you’ll love our roundup of the 20 funniest optical illusions on the internet. Maybe you’re in the mood to learn rather than...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With 67,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Erases Wrinkles’ & Is on Major Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Phoblographer

The Best Full Frame Cameras for Portrait Photography

There are exceptional cameras for portrait photography; but lots of our staff sometimes prefer to shoot film for portraiture. However, we can’t always do that. So we’re rounding up the best full frame cameras for portrait photography. What’s more, we’ve tested them all, and a bunch of others too. And in our minds, these are the best on the market. Take a look!
PHOTOGRAPHY
ABC News

TikTok is loving this semi-permanent eyebrow tattoo-lip liner hack

Leave it to TikTok to offer some pretty mind-blowing makeup hacks. The latest beauty tip comes through the use of Maybelline New York's viral Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint. While the product is made to be used on eyebrows, it gained viral status for doubling as a semi-permanent lip liner.
MAKEUP
The Verge

Samsung SmartThings’ upcoming Philips Hue integration is around music, not TV

Samsung is planning for deeper integration with Philips Hue lighting in its SmartThings smart home platform. The company tells The Verge that it is working on enhanced music-based experiences that leverage Hue’s smart lighting. This follows a report from SamMobile that claimed a new update to the SmartThings app would let users synchronize their Hue lights with what is playing on their TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy