Huntsville Police Anti-Crime Team continues to focus on street-level crime

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Huntsville PD investigating shooting off Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on scene on Cotton Row after a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested after reported stabbing in Vinemont

CULLMAN, Ala. –  A Cullman man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at the V&W Food Mart in Vinemont Friday, July 8. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene, where a V&W employee was reportedly harmed. According to the CCSO, after a preliminary investigation a suspect was located and arrested.  Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery and burglary, along with failure to appear warrants for disorderly conduct and domestic violence (four warrants).   The CCSO said it will be working with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, as additional charges may be filed. “I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said.  “I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect, which led to the arrest.” *Arrests are public information. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Ten officers graduate from Huntsville Police Academy, here’s how to apply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department just added 10 new officers with a recent graduation from the 19-week Huntsville Police Academy. Applications are currently being accepted by the police department. If you are interested in applying, click here to learn more. The following criteria must be met by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Paws for a cause

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts. Members of the Lincoln County Humane Society are still trying to find homes for all the animals still in the shelter. Families honor Shannon Long with mental health...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: One person seriously injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police say they're investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting. Police say a victim told them a physical altercation occurred between multiple people on Cotton Row off Sparkman Dr. which lead to the shooting. The victim arrived at Huntsville hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. Police say the victim has...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Portion of Old Highway 431 closing July 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Highway 431 will close on July 12 for sanitary sewer upgrades. The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Expired license plate leads to Moulton drug arrest

A Phil Campbell man faces multiple drug charges after the Moulton Police Department pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate. On July 5, Police Chief Craig Knight said Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, was pulled over on Alabama 24 in Moulton. Officer Ricky Herrera discovered Newsome had two arrest warrants, a revoked driver’s license and no insurance for the vehicle he was operating.
MOULTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts

New details in personnel file of former Huntsville cop. WAFF requested the personnel file for the former Huntsville Police officer on January 13. The file was received on July 8. Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT. A Lauderdale County grand...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
NEW HOPE, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate recovering at area hospital after attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

An inmate is recovering from multiple wounds at Huntsville Hospital after being attacked by another inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the inmate-on-inmate assault, which happened July 1. Barry Dale Cates, a 44-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a murder in Jefferson County, was injured in the assault.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

