Most browsers are configured to download files from the internet into the Downloads folder on Windows. It is definitely handy as it’s a known location, and files are not deleted automatically from this folder. But then comes the drawback. The folder gets bigger and bigger, and you need to clean it manually. Instead, Firefox allows you to change the default download folder to the Windows TMP or Temporary folder. Since Windows automatically cleans it, you no longer need to worry about storage. In this post, we will guide you on how you can force Firefox to start downloads in the Temp folder.

COMPUTERS ・ 22 HOURS AGO