On Monday, it was pretty inconceivable that one of the biggest women's football tournaments ever – Euro 2022 – would be without Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas. The Spain midfielder has lit up European football with her incredible talent, skills and ability to excel in multiple positions, leading Barcelona to a second successive Champions League final and third Primera Division title in a row. She is dubbed 'La Reina' - the queen - by the fans.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO