Bradley Beal's contract includes a trade kicker

Bobby Marks: Beal becomes only the 10th player to have a no trade clause joining LeBron, KG, Melo, Dirk, Kobe, DWade, Duncan, David Robinson and John Stockton. The contract also has a 15% trade kicker and player option in year 5.

Bradley Beal is really good. The Wizards are not. As such, it’s a blessing to the team that Beal stuck around. But the control he’ll have over any potential exit could end up a curse.

New Dunc'd On Prime: Beal No-Trade; News.

Why did the Washington Wizards agree to a no-trade clause in Bradley Beal's new five-year, $251 million contract? Perhaps the Wizards didn't have leverage after all.

i like brad beal but do the wizards know he is not michael jordan – 5:10 PM

Wizards officially announce the Bradley Beal contract. Chairman Ted Leonsis: "Bradley has truly established himself among his peers in the NBA, the all-time greats in our team's history and the leaders who are making a difference in the community over his 10 years with us."

Bobby Marks: One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports, the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 6, 2022

The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to a five-year contract beginning in 2022-23. “Bradley has truly established himself among his peers in the NBA, the all-time greats in our team’s history and the leaders who are making a difference in the community over his 10 years with us,” said Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis. “He has set a consistent example of hard work and dedication to develop into our franchise player and we are proud to show our commitment to having him continue to lead us on and off the court as he cements his legacy in Washington.” -via NBA.com / July 6, 2022

“I have been blessed to call the city of Washington my home and the Wizards organization and our fans my family for the last 10 years, growing as a player, a leader, a husband and a father along the way,” said Beal. “Today represents such a special moment in my life. I could not be more grateful to have the opportunity to continue to partner with Ted, Tommy, Wes and the entire organization in moving forward to achieve our dream of bringing championships to D.C. and, just as importantly, to help our community continue to accomplish amazing things together.” -via NBA.com / July 6, 2022