Nets not thrilled with trade offers for Kevin Durant

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
“From what I understand, I don’t think the Nets are thrilled with the offers they have gotten for Durant yet,” said Windhorst. “I don’t think that that’s a hot take considering that they’re reassessing with where they’re at. I think the reason is this: It’s somewhat known in the NBA that Durant prefers going to the Phoenix Suns and the Suns offer, what they have to offer right now just isn’t that interesting to Brooklyn. Brooklyn is interested in other things. That’s why Woj and others talking about needing a third or fourth team in a deal.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors officially announced the signing of coveted free agent Kevin Durant.

In Durant’s three seasons in Oakland, he averaged 25.8/7.1/5.4 in the regular season and 29.6/7.1/4.5 in the postseason. He won two NBA titles and two Finals MVP Awards. pic.twitter.com/tzE2KH1QFf12:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

This week’s Heat Check podcast: The latest on where the Heat’s roster stands amid free agency and Kevin Durant whirlwind miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea…10:02 AM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

From #NBA signings, trades & rumors…to KD & debunking bogus views of Toronto…Check out the latest #SmithAndJones.

@20_awill was golden in this episode; spitting facts!

Plus we have lots on @CanBball too.

🍎 https://t.co/KYW31FgwxA

🟢 https://t.co/8B9X9yCT7P

#raptors #rtz pic.twitter.com/VmPEgx7Mt39:53 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Durant reportedly “goes dark” as Nets keep asking price high, trade talks drag out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/07/dur…9:00 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @DanFeldmanNBA @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/gBdyYoQpLN7:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Here’s where Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Phoenix #Suns and Brooklyn #Nets chatter stands right now (w/videos) #NBAFreeAgency azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral5:55 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Really learned a lot talking Utah Jazz with @Andy Larsen, and you will too.

Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is now live on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify.

Plenty of additional convo on Kevin Durant, Brooklyn, Wolves, Hawks and much more: callin.com/link/kNKbcSmnML5:53 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I wonder how connected the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades are going to be.

If the Nets are determined to take this into camp and beyond with Durant, does that take Kyrie off the table? The risk of doing so is much higher with Kyrie as an expiring contract with health risks – 5:37 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @Nate Duncan @DanFeldmanNBA

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/HdwKraZrRC5:30 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

KD to the Pelicans? Will the Timberwolves help magnify Rudy Gobert’s strengths? Can Chet Holmgren be a franchise-altering talent?

@Kevin O’Connor: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/6/2…5:11 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

So who plays Christmas? Whatever team Durant is on..he’ll be playing the 25th ..who else do you have? 5 games..go for it. – 5:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We’re going live now on @PHNX_Suns to talk Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and more! Join us:

youtu.be/MNXFkntRRJc5:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @DanFeldmanNBA @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/9esF2jOToT4:30 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The walls at Summer League have reminders of the guys who played here before. Like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/schxJnvJSN3:05 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @Nate Duncan @DanFeldmanNBA

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/AvNTSWykTk2:30 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I want a cornerstone piece.”

@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla that Sean Marks needs to make sure the Nets get a huge return for KD. pic.twitter.com/4CbwpK18o12:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ayton contract offers reportedly hung up by Durant trade negotiations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/06/ayt…2:20 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Column: Why Kevin Durant can’t afford to misplay this summer, and why his trade request left him, not the Nets, facing the most pressure @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/07…2:15 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Kevin Durant should consider New Orleans, how Rudy Gobert fits in Minnesota, Chet Holmgren’s big Thunder debut, and more on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/6/2…12:53 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Why hasn’t Kevin Durant been traded yet?

@Amin Elhassan explains why it comes down to Kevin Durant’s preferred destinations. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/jBtoSIATqd12:04 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @DanFeldmanNBA @Danny Leroux

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/82GkxQw1qL12:00 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: There’s no clear resolution to the Kevin Durant trade demand in sight. Why that’s probably good news for the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…11:47 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Kevin Durant Mock Trade w/ @Nate Duncan @DanFeldmanNBA

Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Offseason Total Access Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/akMdwTJnkd11:00 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Stepping inside the Kevin Durant-Deandre Ayton offseason vortex @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041…10:42 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck

▪️ Deep dive into the Jazz-‘Wolves deal

▪️ Will reloaded Boston make a run at KD?

▪️ Should the Nets bring KD and Kyrie back?

Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e210:00 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Good morning #NetsWorld: Can the Nets build a roster good enough to make Kevin Durant want to stay in Brooklyn? It sure looks like they’re trying, but the job’s not done just yet.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…9:38 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Highest career postseason scoring averages in NBA history (min. 30 games):

1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 points per game

2. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG

3. Kevin Durant: 29.5 PPG

4. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG

5. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG

6. Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 PPG

tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for…9:26 AM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

ICYMI…

— Rival GM and source have both concern and optimism for Malcolm Brogdon with @Celtics

— Remembering when Kevin Durant was intrigued by Celts (and Tom Brady)

— Opponents discuss @Minnesota Timberwolves‘ “big” gamble

bit.ly/3OEz7yN9:08 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Will the Nets soon part ways with superstar Kevin Durant?

Despite the trade request, @TermineRadio would keep KD in Brooklyn if he were in charge

#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/5fAZFdYhfT9:04 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

ICYMI from the weekend: five Kevin Durant trades that makes *some* sense theathletic.com/3397313/2022/0…8:55 AM

Since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets last Thursday, he’s reportedly “gone dark” in regards to speaking with other basketball players and team personnel, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. “Since he requested a trade, there’s been numerous stars that I’ve spoken to, numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he’s thinking—KD’s going dark,” Haynes said on his Posted Up podcast. “He’s not talking to anybody. Not answering anybody’s phone calls, not responding to texts. The only time you see him get out into the sunlight is when he responds on Twitter, and he’s not saying anything much on there.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 7, 2022

“I think that’s another consideration Brooklyn has to make about whether it’s a positive or negative to move Kyrie Irving either before Kevin Durant or after Kevin Durant,” Woj said regarding an Irving trade on NBA Today. “The market is certainly very different for Kevin Durant than it is for Kyrie Irving. “The Nets have talked with the Lakers and I believe there has been back-and-forth, some communication. You look at where there’s cap space right now and a team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in let’s say a Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you have to incentivize them at a pretty high level and I think that’s the willingness of the Lakers to incentivize a deal with multiple draft picks. I think that’s part of the reason that the deal hasn’t gone anywhere yet.” -via NetsDaily / July 7, 2022

Kevin Durant: I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 7, 2022

